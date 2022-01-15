The North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal has been postponed after the request from Gunners. The club’s away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur was to be played at 10:00 pm (IST) on Sunday, January 16. "With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club’s application," read the official statement.

Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the North London Derby, due to be played at 4:30pm on Sunday 16 January. Full PL statement ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2022

