Paris Saint-Germain clinched a convincing 3-0 win in an away game at Ligue 1 2022-23 against Toulouse. This victory will give a much-needed relief to Christophe Galtier's side after they faced a setback against AS Monaco last weekend. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both were on the scoresheet while Lionel Messi grabbed two assists in this game. PSG stayed on top of the Ligue 1 points table with 13 points.

Watch Video Highlight of PSG match:

