TRAU FC will take on Neroca FC in an I-League 2022-23 encounter on Sunday, December 11. TRAU has come back to winning ways against RoundGlass Punjab after three consecutive defeats while Neroca FC is coming out of two back-to-back defeats. The match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, Manipur and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+. FIFA World Cup 2022: Police Conduct Arrests After Riots Break Out in Paris’ Champs Elysees As Morocco and France Advanced to Semifinals (Watch Video)

