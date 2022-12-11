Riots broke out in Paris' Champs Elysees after Morocco and France progressed to the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals. The supporters came out on the road after Morocco's win over Portugal and many more joined them following France's victory over England. According to a report, people smashed shops and also clashed with the police and the latter resorted to using tear gas. Some rioters were also arrested. England vs France Goal Video Highlights: Watch Les Bleus Enter FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals As Three Lions Bow Out

Riots in Paris' Champs Elysees After Morocco, France's Wins in FIFA World Cup 2022:

