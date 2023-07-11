Lionel Messi was seen having a time of relaxation and calmness while on a vacation with wife Antonela Roccuzzo. The Argentina star football shared a picture on Instagram where he was seen in shorts and holding a drink as he stood by a water body. Messi is expected to be unveiled as a new Inter Miami player on July 16 before he makes his debut for his new club on July 21 in the Leagues Cup. Lionel Messi's Sexy Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Rocks Tiny Bikini on Fun Beach Vacation, View Pics of The Gorgeous Couple.

Lionel Messi Relaxes While on Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

