It was once again a controlled performance from the Barcelona side as Hansi Flick’s stars not only scored five goals in the match, but managed to keep a clean sheet to record a commanding win against Valencia in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinal. Ferran Torres scored hattrick within the first 30 mins of the game while Lamine Yamal and Femin Lopez added a goal each to send FC Barcelona into the semifinal of the Copa del Rey competition Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid are other semifinalists in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 competition. Lamine Yamal Stuns Spectators with Lionel Messi-Like Dribbles to Beat Opposition Defenders During Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25

🔥 FULL TIME!!!!! THROUGH TO THE COPA DEL REY SEMIFINALS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NEdbJ2VJAr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2025

