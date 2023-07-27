The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United was going to be sold out after Lionel Messi featured in the game. However, it did not turn out that way as a viral video shows spectators leaving the stadium after the striker got substituted in the match.

Spectators Leaving Stadium After Lionel Messi Was Subbed Off

Fans leaving in masses after Messi was subbed off in the 75th minute 🤯pic.twitter.com/7PwJ2QYClJ — MC (@CrewsMat10) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)