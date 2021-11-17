Wales and Belgium ended with a 1-1 draw. Kevin de Bruyne was the one who scored the first goal at the 12th minute of the match and Kieffer Moore was the one who scored an equaliser. Belgium qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

