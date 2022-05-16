Manchester City showed great character to come back from a two-goal deficit and tie the match. But Pep Guardiola's side could have taken all three points if it wasn't for a penalty miss by Riyad Mahrez. This result sees the title race head into the final day of the season if Liverpool manage to beat Southampton.

