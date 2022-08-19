Gianluca Scamacca scored on his full debut for West Ham as the Hammers beat Vibirg 3-1 to take a huge advantage in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League 2022-23. Michail Antonio and Jared Bowens also got on the scoresheet for the Premier League club.

We lead after the first leg of our #UECL play-off.#WHUVFF pic.twitter.com/yYjUDq4WVv — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 18, 2022

