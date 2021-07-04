Young Portuguese star Francis Trincao has been signed by Premier League side Wolves on loan from Barcelona for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The loan deal also includes an option to buy. Wolves confirmed the development on Twitter.

Check Wolves' tweet here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)