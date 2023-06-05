With Sweden’s legendary footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, calling time on his illustrious footballing career, the netizens took to Twitter to celebrate the legend’s footballing moments. With Zlatan’s retirement, the netizens hailed the footballer for his illustrious footballing career. Notably, Zlatan called time on his career after his side’s win against Hellas Verona in Serie A. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Retires: AC Milan Striker Announces Retirement After His Team’s 3-1 Win Over Verona in Serie A.

'Football Has Finally Retired'

'End of an Era in Football'

'All The Best Legend'

'Thanks For the Memories Zlatan'

'Happy Retirement'

