With Sweden’s legendary footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, calling time on his illustrious footballing career, the netizens took to Twitter to celebrate the legend’s footballing moments. With Zlatan’s retirement, the netizens hailed the footballer for his illustrious footballing career. Notably, Zlatan called time on his career after his side’s win against Hellas Verona in Serie A. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Retires: AC Milan Striker Announces Retirement After His Team’s 3-1 Win Over Verona in Serie A.

'Football Has Finally Retired'

Football has finally retired from Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the ripe age of 41. Zlatan was a beast throughout his long career. Here are some of his best unbelievable goals 👇 pic.twitter.com/rxJMdAtuqn — Henry Anthony (@HenryNanthony) June 4, 2023

'End of an Era in Football'

-Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer in Europe. -Benzema is no longer in Europe. -Messi could leave Europe. -Ramos could leave Europe. - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is retiring. -modric could leave Europe. All in one season. This is the end of an era in football ladies and gentlemen 💔 and… pic.twitter.com/DWzrJA3T08 — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) June 4, 2023

'All The Best Legend'

🚨| BREAKING: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from football. All the best legend! 🦁🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/n8GXuVqzXJ — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 4, 2023

'Thanks For the Memories Zlatan'

Zlatan Ibrahimović has announced his retirement from football. Thanks for the memories, Zlatan! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LJtngmf0kd — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 4, 2023

'Happy Retirement'

Absolute legend of the beautiful game, and one of the most complete strikers to watch. Happy retirement, Zlatan Ibrahimović pic.twitter.com/cXyzJsB8e0 — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) June 4, 2023

