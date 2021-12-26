Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC justified their high position on the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) points table after playing out a high-quality end-to-end encounter but couldn’t be separated after the match at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday ended in a 1-1 draw. You can watch video highlights of KBFC vs JFC here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)