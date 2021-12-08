Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza took to Twitter to condole the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other victims who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8.

See Their Posts:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Virat Kohli:

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 8, 2021

Sania Mirza:

Saddened and shocked by the tragic untimely death of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and his wife Smt. Madhulika Rawat ji and all the deceased co passengers .. My deepest condolences to the friends and family.. RIP — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 8, 2021

