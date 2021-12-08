CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others lost their lives today in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8. Following the tragedy, members of the sports fraternity took to social media to mourn the loss of lives:

Check Out How Some of Them Reacted:

Virender Sehwag:

Extremely pained to hear about the passing away of Shri #BipinRawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/XoCK64Q9wg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 8, 2021

VVS Laxman:

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/b4qwfAW2Kz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 8, 2021

Yuvraj Singh:

Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 8, 2021

Saina Nehwal:

Very sad to hear about the news …RIP #bipinrawat sir 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 8, 2021

Avani Lekhara:

Pained to hear of the tragic loss of Gen. Bipin Rawat, CDS, Mrs. Rawat and 11 others on board the helicopter. A massive loss for our nation. My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved! Om shanti 🙏🏽 — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा (@AvaniLekhara) December 8, 2021

Mirabai Chanu:

Extremely tragic news about the helicopter crash near Conoor. RIP #BipinRawat sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UHc2x3j0SB— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) December 8, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad:

There are some men who feel like ones from our family. Our security forces feel like family and feel extremely pained to hear about the demise of Gen #BipinRawat and his wife in the tragic helicopter crash. May Parmatma give Sadgati to the bravehearts who lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/IBrfhkqKeL — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 8, 2021

Wasim Jaffer:

This is so tragic. Heart goes out to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and Mrs. Madhulika Rawat. My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May God give them strength to cope with this loss 🙏🏻 https://t.co/TMSUEpMlSk — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 8, 2021

