A horrible accident took place during the GT World Challenge Europe at Misano on Sunday, June 20. Lamborghini driver Georgi Donczew survived a close call as his car collided with a BMW and tumbled to turn into a fireball. Donczew although was unharmed as he unbuckled himself and sprinted away from the site showing presence of mind. Fans were shocked and relieved in the end that Donczew was safe despite such a horrific accident. Ducati Rider Marc Marquez Wins Czech MotoGP 2025, Spaniard Registers Fifth Race Victory in a Row.

Georgi Donczew Narrowly Escapes Horrible Accident

Red flag 🔴 A huge accident for the Grasser Lamborghini. Fortunately, driver Georgi Donczew is out of the car immediately. 📺 https://t.co/oLWOzLjBGz#GTWorldEurope | #GTMisano pic.twitter.com/Fs0X4c7XH1 — GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (@GTWorldChEu) July 20, 2025

