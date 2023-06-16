In a very unfortunate development, Swiss cyclist Gino Mader has died following a crash on Stage 5 of the Tour of Switzerland on Thursday, June 15 as confirmed by his team Bahrain Victorious. He was airlifted to hospital after the accident although it was not to be as they later on Friday, June 16, confirmed the news of the 26-year-old breathing his last.

Gino Mader Dies Following Crash

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader has died at the age of 26. He crashed heavily on stage five of the Tour de Suisse. pic.twitter.com/mXzak22gAa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2023

