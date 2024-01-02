Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson made history during the Jazz’s 127-90 blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks in NBA 2023-24. Former Los Angeles Lakers star scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first Utah player to record a regular-season triple-double since 2008. This is Clarkson’s first career triple-double while the last Jazz player to record a triple-double was Carlos Boozer. He was a rebound short of the feat when head coach Will Hardy called him up and urged him to grab a rebound so that he could take a well-deserved rest with a win nearly confirmed. Clarkson did so with 2:28 minutes on the clock and instantly called a timeout to get subbed out in a standing ovation. The video of Hardy's remarks towards Clarkson has gone viral. Happy Birthday LeBron James! Fans Wish NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer As He Turns 39.

Head Coach Will Hardy's Comment Before Jordan Clarkson's Triple-Double, Watch Here:

This is tremendous. Jazz on the verge of history, Will Hardy demanding Jordan Clarkson “go get a rebound so i can sit your ass down. god damnit.” (Context: The Jazz are on the verge of recording their first regular season triple-double in 16 years) pic.twitter.com/obWV8ICM7O — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 2, 2024

