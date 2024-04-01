As much as NBA games are exciting, the entertainment acts and performances during the breaks are also eye-catching. While a halftime break is long enough to perform a longer act, the crew at Toyota Center in Houston chose to dance to a new trending song from a Telugu movie Guntur Kaaram – ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’. While the dancers on the court tried to match Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s steps from the song, it certainly highlights the craze of the Bollywood and Tollywood songs even outside the country. Watch the complete video below. 'Bada-Bada Bowler Bhi Rota Hai' MS Dhoni Anthem Video Goes Viral, Bhojpuri Song Dedicated to CSK Legend Will Make Every Thala Lover Emotional (Watch).

‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ Song from ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Played At Half-Time At Toyota Center

Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! 🔥 Superstar @urstrulymahesh's electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime ❤️‍🔥#GunturKaaram pic.twitter.com/rAioO44EcW — Guntur Kaaram (@GunturKaaram) April 1, 2024

