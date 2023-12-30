LeBron James, one of the world's greatest basketball players, turned 39 today. And on this day, his fans took to social media to shower wishes on this special day. Playing his trade for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is fondly referred to as 'King James' by fans and is reckoned as one of the best-ever players in basketball. James is the all-time top-scorer in NBA history. The 39-year-old is one of the most decorated athletes in the NBA, having won four NBA Championships. NBA 2023-24 Trade: Here's A Look At Deadline Date, Expected Trades and Signed Deals.

'Happy Birthday LeBron James'

I usually keep this Heat + JJJ focused, but Happy Birthday LeBron James! 🍰🎂 Thank you for helping provide 2 rings + countless memories 🫡❤️ In honor of him turning 39, here's THE TOP 100 LeBron James Moments 🔥 via @MaxaMillion711 pic.twitter.com/qjpCzI6keJ — JJJMuse (@JaimeJaquezMuse) December 30, 2023

'Greatest Basketball Player Ever'

LeBron James one year ago today: 47 points 10 rebounds 9 assists 4 3PM 76 TS% happy birthday to the greatest basketball player ever.pic.twitter.com/eF1L1GWnp7 — . (@LakerFan1234000) December 30, 2023

'Happy Birthday King'

My GOAT Lebron James has just turned 39 today and he’s still not done. Happy birthday king pic.twitter.com/pNWEB4KeyW — ace🪬 (@yrndemigod) December 30, 2023

'King of Court'

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! 🎉 Wishing the King of the court a day as legendary as your slam dunks. May this year bring you continued success, joy on and off the court, and countless slam-dunk moments in life. Keep inspiring us with your greatness! 🏀👑 #KingJames… pic.twitter.com/xSfpi2dVnf — 𝗛𝗼.𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗙𝗮𝘁 (@HoYouFatWrld) December 30, 2023

'Happy 39th'

Happy 39th Birthday to the GOAT, the Kid from Akron, The Man in the Arena, The Chosen One, LeBron James 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/sif42bF01J — James 🇩🇴 (@jamesmartinezny) December 30, 2023

'Happy Birthday to LeBron James'

Happy Birthday to LeBron James 🐐 pic.twitter.com/B3QGxJwkHK — A🪡 (@AbdulATWATER_) December 30, 2023

'The Chosen One'

