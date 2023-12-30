LeBron James, one of the world's greatest basketball players, turned 39 today. And on this day, his fans took to social media to shower wishes on this special day. Playing his trade for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is fondly referred to as 'King James' by fans and is reckoned as one of the best-ever players in basketball. James is the all-time top-scorer in NBA history. The 39-year-old is one of the most decorated athletes in the NBA, having won four NBA Championships. NBA 2023-24 Trade: Here's A Look At Deadline Date, Expected Trades and Signed Deals.

