In a record-setting match between Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, two eastern Powerhouses shared unique records, making the match memorable. The Bucks and Boston Celtics combined for a record-low two free throw attempts. The Celtics became the first team in NBA history not to shoot one, the Bucks shot two free throws in the entire game. The Bucks committed just four fouls, the fewest in league history. The two combined attempts shattered the previous record of 11, set on Nov. 10, 2019, when Indiana shot five and Orlando had six. Although the Bucks defeated the Celtics, it hardly affected their standings in the East. Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ Song from ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Played At Half-Time During Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Boston Celtics Become First Team in NBA to Shoot No Free Throws in Game

The Celtics are the first team in NBA history to shoot 0 free throws in a game. pic.twitter.com/8viHNu5UVf — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2024

