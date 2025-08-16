Khamzat Chimaev shared a warning for Dricus Du Plessis ahead of their blockbuster fight at UFC 319 on Sunday, August 17. The UFC 319 PPV (Pay-Per-View) is set for a blockbuster middleweight championship fight as Dricus Du Plessis defends his title against Khamzat Chimaev. Dricus Du Plessis has established himself as one of the best MMA fighters currently and defended his UFC middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Khamzat Chimaev, who is undefeated so far, has been tipped as a favourite to win the UFC middleweight championship. While responding to what his fight against Dricus Du Plessis means to him, Khamzat Chimaev said, "Just going to go and f**k this boy up. He has only one day to live. So he's dead tomorrow." UFC 319 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev and Other Fights on TV in India With Time in IST.

Khamzat Chimaev Fires Warning for Dricus Du Plessis

