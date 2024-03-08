The Bay Area team will become the 13th franchise in the WNBA, which has not introduced a new club since 2008 when the Atlanta Dream joined the competition. While announcing the expansion NBA authorities praised The Warriors for their recent success in NBA. “Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and their leadership team know how to build and operate a world-class organisation, as witnessed by the immense success the Warriors’ franchise has enjoyed from both a business and basketball perspective over the last decade. Their interest in joining the WNBA family is yet another sign of the league’s growth potential.” The new franchise will be part of the WNBA from 2025-26 season. The team will play home games at Chase Center in San Francisco and use Golden State’s Oakland facility inside the Oakland Marriott City Center as headquarters. Several other markets have expressed an interest in having a WNBA team and the league is reportedly in the process of adding another expansion franchise in Portland. Watch The Moment LeBron James Creates NBA History with 40000 Career Points in the League.

Golden State Warriors WNBA Team

The WNBA is coming to The Bay! Thanks to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for repping 👏 pic.twitter.com/XUEXyCxBDr — WNBA Golden State (@wnbagoldenstate) March 7, 2024

