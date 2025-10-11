A pioneer in modern-day female wrestling, Demi Bennett, aka Rhea Ripley, celebrates her birthday today (October 11). Born October 11, 1996, Ripley gained fame for her time in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where she is a two-time Women's World Champion and a former RAW Women's champion, apart from several other titles since 2017. Ripley, who hails from Australia, is known for her aggressive and dark character in WWE, often called by fans as 'MAMI'. A fan favourite across the globe, netizens took to social media and wished Rhea Ripley happy birthday on her special occasion. WWE Superstar AJ Styles Confirms Retirement Rumours; Former TNA Champion To Bid In-Ring Career Adieu in 2026 (Watch Video)

Happy Birthday Mami

Happy birthday Rhea Ripley🎂🎉❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/WmFftjB889 — Chaz Colbert (@CharlesColbert) October 11, 2025

Fan Wishes Rhea Ripley Happy Birthday

Happy birthday to Rhea Ripley 💯 🎉 — 𝑯𝒀𝑷𝑬 (@Gr8r_Mysterio) October 11, 2025

User's Wish For Bloody Rhea Ripley

Happy birthday 🎊🎁🎂🎉🎈 rhea bloody Ripley MAMI pic.twitter.com/n62sT7Z2gy — jimmyoxborough (@jimmyoxborough1) October 11, 2025

'Happy 29th Rhea Ripley'

Happy 29th birthday to the one and only Rhea Ripley. pic.twitter.com/7xNTJ2iKDo — Chandler Keaton Jackson-Hardy (@Chandler111798) October 11, 2025

Fan's Heartwarming Wish For Rhea Ripley

Happy birthday Mami Rhea Bloody Ripley I love you and may God bless you at the age of 29 and God continues to bless you every year I admire you and I love what you do I learned some things from you give em hell at Crown Jewel 💜🖤❤️✌🏿🥰 pic.twitter.com/oJ6AgiE3dx — Big Mista Sebron (@BigMistaSebron) October 11, 2025

