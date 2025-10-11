AJ Styles has responded to talks about his impending retirement from in-ring action, which has been in the wrestling circles for a few years. Speaking on WWE Crown Jewel 2025 kickoff, 'The Phenomenal One' confirmed that the World Wrestling Entertainment superstar will indeed retire from the sport next year in 2026, with the date remaining unconfirmed. The 48-year-old has been in the wrestling business since 2001 and has had successful stints in Total Nonstop Action (TNA), Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling before making his WWE debut in 2016. Styles will be in action against John Cena in the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE this evening. Interestingly, Cena is currently on his retirement tour. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

AJ Styles Set To Retire Next Year

"In 2026, I will retire." AJ Styles confirms that his in ring career will end next year. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/1YQlV2HvbV — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)