India kicked off their Super4s campaign with a 2-1 win over Japan in Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2022. Manjeet and Rajbhar Pawan scored for India on either side of Niwa Takuma's equaliser for Japan. India have moved to the top of the table and face Korea next.

