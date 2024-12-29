The Hockey India League is back with its first double-header and in the second match Hyderabad Toofans will clash against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The match will take place on December 29, Sunday. The Hyderabad Toofans vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Hockey India League 2024-25 will be played at the Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the live telecast rights of the Hockey India League in India and fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing option fans can refer to the SonyLIV mobile app and website in exchange of a subscription fee and also the waves app. HIL 2024–25: Delhi SG Pipers Beat Team Goansika 4–2 via Shoot-Out in Season Opener.

Hyderabad Toofans vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers HIL 2024-25 Live Streaming Free Online and Telecast Details

Hyderabad Toofans and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will both be looking for an early win in their #HeroHIL opener! Watch all the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HockeyKaJashn #HILisBack #HYDTvsSRBT pic.twitter.com/A7dZTjvYGl — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) December 29, 2024

