India start their Asia Cup Hockey 2025 journey positively as they defeat China in the opening encounter in Rajgir. It was a much closer than it was supposed and despite India having control for most of the times, it cannot be said that they dominated. It was a game of penalty corners with both sides captailising. India started the game well as they converted two penalty corners through Jugraj Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. China got a single goal in the first half. In the third quarter, actions ramped up as Harmanpreet Singh scored the third goal for team India. But China fought back converting two penalty corners and the third quarter ended equalised. In the final quarter, Harmanpreet Singh was able to convert another penalty corner to complete his hat-trick and earn India a narrow win. National Sports Day 2025: Hockey India Leads Way With Futuristic Governance Reforms on August 29.

India National Hockey Team Secures 4-3 Victory Over China

NEWS FLASH: India scrape past China 4-3 in their opening match of the Hockey Asia Cup in Bihar 🏑 Skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick saved the day, but overall India looked far from their best (he even missed a penalty stroke). #Hockey pic.twitter.com/PdumU0LfND — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 29, 2025

