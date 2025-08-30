In the ongoing Men's Asia Cup 2025 Hockey tournament Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei are locking horns in a Pool B fixture on Saturday, August 30. The Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei group B contest will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. The Men's Asia Cup 2025 match between the two nations will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India National Hockey Team Secures 4-3 Victory Over China in Opening Encounter of Asia Cup 2025; Harmanpreet Singh's Drag Flick Helps His Men Clinch Narrow Victory.

Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei, Asia Cup 2025, Live Streaming Details

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧! 🏑 Watch the Hero Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar, 2025 LIVE only on SONY TEN 1 and Sony LIV.#HumSeHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir | @asia_hockey @BSSABihar pic.twitter.com/v29j5dW9hi — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 30, 2025

