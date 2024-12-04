India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 final on December 4. The IND vs PAK final in Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 is slated to be played in Muscat and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The defending champions have been superb in this edition and will look to topple Pakistan and win the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 title once again. Unfortunately, there is no IND vs PAK live telecast available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India have an online viewing option though as they can watch the India vs Pakistan live streaming on the Hockey India app as well as on the Prasar Bharti Sports and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels. Harbhajan Singh, Abhinav Bindra, Gagan Narang Send Wishes to Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Ahead of IND vs PAK Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Final (Watch Video).

IND vs PAK Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming

