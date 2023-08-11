India makes it comfortably to the final of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 as they defeat Japan comfortably in the Semifinal at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. The first quarter was the one were Japan really looked like putting up a fight, but since Akashdeep Singh opened the scoring in the second quarter, India went on to dominate the game. Harmanpreet Singh converted yet another penalty corner. It was followed by a great move by Manpreet Singh which Mandeep Singh poked home and another great goal by Sumit. Karthi Selvam put the final nail in the coffin of Japan. India will face Malaysia in the final of the competition.

India Enter Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 Final

