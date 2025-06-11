The India National Hockey Team will be looking to get back to winning ways as they face the Argentina National Hockey Team in their FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024-25 match on Wednesday, June 11. The India vs Argentina match is being played in Amsterdam, Netherlands from 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the India vs Argentina live telecast on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. DD Bharati 1 will also provide India vs Argentina hockey live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch India vs Argentina live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. India National Hockey Team Suffers 2–3 Defeat to Netherlands National Hockey Team in FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024-25.

India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024-25

Our Indian Men's Hockey Team is all set to face Argentina in their next clash of the FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024–25! 🇮🇳 It’s time for another high voltage encounter for our Men in Blue. 💪🏻 📍Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 🏟️ 📺 Watch LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 and Star… pic.twitter.com/sgKzdRoALM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 11, 2025

