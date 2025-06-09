The India National Hockey Team suffered a 2-3 defeat to the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024-25 on Monday, June 9. India got off to a good start at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, when Abhishek scored the opener in the 20th minute, but the Netherlands fought back through Thijs van Dam just four minutes later. The score was 1-1 at half-time and after the break, Tjep Hoedemakers added a second goal for the Olympic champions in the 33rd minute of the match. India created a lot of chances but could not convert them into goals. Jugraj Singh then brought India back into the match when he scored from a penalty corner in the 54th minute. The action got more intense in the final quarter when the Netherlands hit a third goal and the winner through Jip Janssen, who successfully scored from a penalty corner. Geeta Yadav Scores As Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Beats Belgium 3–2.

India National Hockey Team Loses to Netherlands

Full-Time! A thriller till the final whistle! Jugraj’s equaliser had us level at 2–2, but a late PC conversion from Jip Janssen seals the win for the Dutch. A tough fight from our boys. Heads held high, on to the next!💪 Netherlands 🇳🇱 3 : 2 🇮🇳 India #FIHProLeague… — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025

