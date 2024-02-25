India failed to take their revenge in Australia in their last game after losing the bonus point in shootout and now are all set to face Ireland to get back on the winning ways. The India vs Ireland FIH Pro League 2024 match will be played in the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch India vs Ireland FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 game live on Sports 18 Khel. The live streaming of the India vs Ireland FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 will be available in JioCinema mobile app and website. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India Men's Hockey Team Suffers 0-3 Defeat to Australia in Shootout.

India vs Ireland, FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Super Sunday Showdown The stage is set for a thrilling match filled with excitement and anticipation. 🆚 vs Ireland ⏰ 7:30 PM IST 🏟 Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium 💻📱 @JioCinema and @Sports18 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague24 #IndianMensTeam . . . . .@CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/BM5LPveQ91 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 25, 2024

