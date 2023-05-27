India Junior Men's Hockey Team will face off against their arch-rivals Pakistan in a bid to continue their winning streak in the group stage on Saturday, May 28. The competition is currently ongoing at Salalah, Oman and the match is scheduled to start from 10:30 PM IST. The two teams last faced off in the 2015 Men's Junior Asia Cup Final, which India won 6-2. Both India and Pakistan are coming out of two wins in their last two matches.

India vs Pakistan, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming an Telecast Details

Rivalries can't get bigger than this 🤩 Three time Asia Cup winners India & Pakistan face each other in the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 Salalah Oman. Catch all the action LIVE on the https://t.co/pYCSK2hYka app.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/7E8Fh18jLd — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 27, 2023

