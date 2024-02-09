The India women's hockey team will square off against The United States of America (USA) in a bid to bounce back to form in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Friday, February 9. The India vs USA women's hockey match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and the India vs USA women's hockey match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch the India vs USA live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 0-3 To Australia in FIH Pro League 2024.

India vs USA Live

