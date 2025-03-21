Indian hockey stars Mandeep Singh and Udita Duhan have tied the knot in Jalandhar, Punjab on March 21. The couple have made the country proud on a number of occasions on the field and will start a new chapter in their lives together. The couple expectedly were decked up in traditional attire in an intimate marriage ceremony which took place in the presence of their family members. Their love for hockey brought them together and their relationship blossomed during the pandemic as per reports. For the uninitiated, Mandeep Singh plays as a forward for the India men's national hockey team while Udita Duhan is a defender for the India women's national hockey team.

Mandeep Singh, Udita Duhan Tie the Knot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

