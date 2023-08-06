Pakistan will take on Japan in the group-stage game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Sunday, August 6. The match is slated to kick-start at 6:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 will provide the live telecast of the group match in India. Moreover, fans can enjoy the live streaming of this forthcoming clash online on the FanCode app and website.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Free Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)