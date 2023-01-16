Four exciting contests are lined up for today in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Monday, January 16. Malaysia and Chile lock horns in the day's first match, which is set to start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Two hours later, Netherlands would face New Zealand in a Pool C contest. France and South Africa, who are without wins in Pool A, will be playing against each other to get off the mark in the points column at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In the last match of the day, Argentina and Australia will pursue second consecutive wins as they take on each other at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of all these four matches on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming of the match can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule for January 16:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)