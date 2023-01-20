FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is currently going on in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela and we have already reached the final day of the group stage. Four more important games will take place on Friday, January 20. The day will start with hot favourites Australia taking on South Africa at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The match will commence at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be followed by another exciting encounter between France and Argentina. The match will take place at the same venue at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Then defending champions Belgium will take on Japan in the third match of the day. The game will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda International Stadium, Rourkela. Finally, South Korea will face Germany in the last match of the group stage. Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela will host the match at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide live telecast of these games. Meanwhile, you can enjoy free live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming. But you will have to take a subscription to access that. India 4–2 Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts Fail to Top Group With Narrow Win in Pool D Encounter.

Today's Hockey Match Schedule

