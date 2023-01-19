India will play the crossover in the Man's Hockey World Cup 2023 as they finish second in the Pool D behind England in goal difference. After England defeated Spain 4-0 in the previous game, India needed to win by a margin of eight goals to top the group. It seemingly created pressure in their minds as in process of rushing for goals, the first two quarters were extremely error prone. Wales with their cagey defensive structure and man to man press didn't allow India penalty corner opportunities. India got their lead in the second quarter from a penalty corner rebound scored by Shamsher Singh. The third quarter was the most action packed as India started on frontfoot with Akashdeep Singh doubling the lead. They created several penalty corner chances too, but Wales responded well with Jacob Draper and Gareth Furlong pouncing on two penalty corner opportunities, thereby equalising. India kept their cool with Akshdeep Singh restoring India's lead early in the fourth quarters. Wales pulled out their goalkeeper to launch all-out attack looking to equalise but India used the opportunity as Harmanpreet Singh converted another penalty corner to seal victory for India.

India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Result Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)