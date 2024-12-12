D Gukesh won two rounds at the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 but also lost two games drawing the remaining fixtures against Ding Liren. The final Game 14 will be played on December 12 before the tie-breaker if the scores remain equal. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 14 will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast viewing option for the event is available due to the lack of an official broadcaster in India. However, fans have multiple live streaming viewing options available with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing streaming viewing options on their respective YouTube channels. D Gukesh Beats Ding Liren in Game 11 of World Chess Championship 2024, Gains Lead for the First Time Against Defending Champion.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 14

It's all down to the final game- the scores are level 6.5-6.5 between Ding Liren and D Gukesh. The last classical game of the World Chess Championship 2024 will be Game 14 - starting today at 2:30 PM IST! Ding Liren will have the White pieces against D Gukesh today. Whoever… pic.twitter.com/Hu0KQita8U — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 11, 2024

