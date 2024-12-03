After six games, the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match is tied at 3-3 as both challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren enter a crucial phase, where a win could decide the eventual winner. Game 7 will resume with Gukesh having the white pieces on December 3, starting at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, in India, no TV telecast of the event is available due to the lack of an official broadcaster. However, fans have multiple live streaming viewing options available with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing streaming viewing options on their respective YouTube channels. Chesscom live streams will also be available on the Twitch platform. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh, Ding Liren Eye Breakthrough After Hat-Trick of Draws.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 7

It's 3-3 after 6 games in the World Chess Championship match between Ding Liren and D Gukesh! Tomorrow is a rest day - Game 7 will take place on 3rd December, 2:30 PM onwards. Gukesh has the White pieces in Game 7 against Ding Liren. What are your predictions? Let us know in… pic.twitter.com/jVtHcNuSRb — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 1, 2024

