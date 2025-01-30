The highly-anticipated return of Virat Kohli in domestic cricket will take place when Delhi goes up against Railways in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The DEL vs RAI Ranji Trophy match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium and will start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports 18 owns the broadcasting rights for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and might live telecast the KAR vs HAR match on their Sports 18 TV channels. However, live online viewing options will be available on the JioCinema app and website, where fans can watch Virat Kohli in action during DEL vs RAI Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. When Was the Last Time Virat Kohli Played in Ranji Trophy? Check Details As India Ace Batter Is Set To Feature In Delhi vs Railways 2024-25 Match.

DEL vs RAI Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live

Excitement. Adrenaline. Nerves 🔥🧊 The stage is set for a cracking final round of the Group Stage of the #RanjiTrophy 💥 Here are the games you can watch live on Jio Cinema💻 Follow all the updates on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc & @BCCIdomestic on X 📱@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/9WdtVCCmoZ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 29, 2025

