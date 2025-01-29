In what is anticipated to be one of the most awaited returns in domestic cricket, Virat Kohli is all but expected to feature in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Kohli is expected to turn up for the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match on January 30 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This will mark Kohli's return to India's premier domestic tournament after 13 long years, which comes after the ace batter's form in red-ball cricket plummeted downwards. Virat Kohli Joins Delhi Team’s Practice Session Ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Against Railways (Watch Video).

Why Kohli Is Playing Ranji Trophy 2024-25?

Kohli has been undergoing a rough patch across formats, but more so in red-ball cricket, where after a scintillating hundred at Perth, the ace batter suffered failures in the BGT 2024-25, which raised doubts over the player's place in the XI. With BCCI's new diktat on players' compulsion to feature in domestic matches, Kolhi is somewhat compelled to play for Delhi, which could work as a boon for the batter with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and the England tour coming up. Fans wondering, when was the last time Kohli played in Ranji Trophy can read below.

When Did Virat Kohli Last Play in the Ranji Trophy?

Fans have to turn back the clock to 2012 when Kohli last stepped out on the field for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy encounter. Playing for Delhi, Kohli went up against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2012-13 at Ghaziabad, where current India coach Gautam Gambhir and players like Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra were the ace batters teammates. Virat Kohli Interacts With Young Fan, Answers Aspiring Player's Query On How To Become 'Indian Cricketer' (Watch Video).

How Did Virat Kohli Perform In His Last Ranji Trophy Match?

Batting first, Kohli managed just 14 runs off 19 balls, which were laced with two fours, before the batter fell victim to current RCB teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the second innings promoted to the number three position, Kohli played a handy knock of 43 off 65, which helped Delhi lay a foundation for Virender Sehwag's study hundred down the order. Interestingly, Kolhi once again fell to Bhuvneshwar.

While Kohli does not have to prove his mantle in red-ball or white-ball cricket, the Ranji Trophy clash against Railways will only help the cricketer gain much-needed match time in the middle ahead of India's jam-packed few months, which include ICC CT 2025, and a five-Test England tour.

