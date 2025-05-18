Formula One returns to Europe for the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 on May 18 at Imola, with current drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri holding the pole position for the race. The Emilia Romagna GP F1 2025 race will begin at 6:30 PM IST (IST). Sadly for the fans, there is no official TV broadcaster available for the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 in India for a live telecast viewing option. FanCode has the official digital rights in India for Formula 1 till the end of the 2025 season. Viewers can find online streaming viewing options for the F1 Emilia Romagna GP 2025 on the FanCode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a pass to watch F1 action in India, which is worth INR 99, INR 899, and INR 999. F1 2025: Oscar Piastri Pips Max Verstappen for Pole in Drama-Filled Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying.

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 Live Streaming

