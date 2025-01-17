A mouth-watering contest is on the cards when India take on Sri Lanka in the quarterfinal of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, on January 17. The India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match is slated to be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi and it starts at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and fans can watch the India vs Sri Lanka quarterfinal on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. For India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025 online viewing option, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch at the cost of a subscription fee. India Dominate Bhutan by 37 Points, Secure Quarter-Final Spot in Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India vs Sri Lanka Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal

