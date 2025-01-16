New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): India continued their impressive run in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, securing a commanding 71-34 victory over Bhutan at the IG Indoor Stadium on Thursday. The win guarantees India's position at the top of Group A and a place in the quarter-finals.

The hosts set the tone early in the first turn, displaying exceptional attacking prowess to accumulate 32 points. The Indian team's skydiving skills were particularly noteworthy, with players demonstrating remarkable agility throughout the match, according to a release from Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Also Read | Drunk Fans Force Australian Open 2025 Felix Auger Aliassime vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Shift to Another Court to Avoid Distraction.

In the second turn, India showcased their defensive expertise, effectively containing Bhutan's attacks. Despite Bhutan's speed, they managed only 18 points across three batches, thanks to India's strategic play and clever opposition management.

The third turn saw India return to attack mode with renewed vigour. Nikhil emerged as a standout performer with his exceptional skydiving abilities, helping the team secure 36 points. The Indians demonstrated excellent coordination in their Khos, combining running touches and skydives effectively.

Also Read | IND 71-34 BHU | India vs Bhutan Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Highlights: Sensational Hosts Seal Fourth Consecutive Victory With Confident Display, Qualifies For Quarter-Final.

Bhutan struggled in their final attacking turn, managing just 9 points in more than half the allocated time. India's overall performance included an impressive tally of 18 skydives, 2 post-dive points, and 8 running touchpoints across their attacking turns.

The 39-point victory margin reflects India's dominance in the match, as they continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament. Having previously defeated Nepal, India looks well-positioned heading into the knockout stages of the competition.

Meanwhile, In a masterclass of strategy and skill, the Indian women's kho kho team crushed Malaysia with a commanding victory. Starting with a spectacular Dream Run by defenders Bhilar Opinaben and Monika, Team India dominated across all four turns, securing an emphatic 80-point win. The victory cemented India's position atop Group A with a massive score difference, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)