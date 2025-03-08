UFC 313 is few hours away and the fans are restless to watch two top MMA fighters going at each other for the Light Heavyweight title. Alex Pereira will defend his title against Magolev Ankalaev at UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. Ahead of the bout, Russian star Ankalev said, “I'm going to eat this guy. All these people booing me right now, tomorrow they're gonna love me." Watch the video below. UFC CEO Dana White Hints at Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Bout in Upcoming Summer, Details to be Disclosed Upon Confirmation (Watch Video).

Magolev Ankalaev Showing Confidence Ahead of Light Heavyweight Bout Against Alex Pereira at UFC 313

🗣️ Magomed Ankalaev: "I'm going to EAT this guy. All these people booing me right now, tomorrow they're gonna love me." 😳 🎥 @ufc #UFC313 pic.twitter.com/h31YrXuqnz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 8, 2025

