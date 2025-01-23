The Dubai Capitals will meet the Gulf Giants in the next match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 season. The 16th match of the tournament will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: David Willey, Jason Holder Lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 30-Run Victory Against Sharjah Warriorz.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming

Match 1️⃣6️⃣ The race to the Playoffs picks up pace. A crucial game for the Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants is upon us, as 2️⃣ critical points are up for grabs. Who will inch closer to the Top 4?#DCvGG #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/gc6QmXYf24 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 23, 2025

